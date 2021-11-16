City Watch Alert issued for missing 1-year-old who may be with his father

Police said the mother told them Jacob Espino was not in immediate danger with his dad, Jesus Espino.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a 1-year-old boy who has not returned home from time with his father.

Investigators said Jacob Espino’s mother arrived home about 7:40 p.m. Monday to find that her son was not home yet. They said 1-year-old Jacob was last seen about 3:00 p.m. Monday with his father Jesus Espino in the 1000 block of McEvers Circle. Police said the mother told them the boy was not in immediate danger with his dad.

Jacob is about 2’ tall and 20 to 25 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts with blue writing, and had his father’s work tablet.

34-year-old Jesus Espino is about 5’ tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be in a white 4-door 1999 Dodge Durango with Tennessee license plate 1F6-5X8. The vehicle was last seen on McEvers Circle.