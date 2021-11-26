Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing 80-year-old man

Investigators said Patrick Wallace was last seen about 11:00 a.m. Friday leaving the 3000 block of Fairborn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Investigators said Patrick Wallace was last seen about 11:00 a.m. Friday leaving the 3000 block of Fairborn in the Fox Meadows area.

Police said he was driving a Gold Cadillac Escalade with Tennessee license plate 072-NMG.

Wallace is 5’9 tall and about 170 pounds, with gray hair.