Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing 80-year-old man

Investigators said Patrick Wallace was last seen about 11:00 a.m. Friday leaving the 3000 block of Fairborn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

Investigators said Patrick Wallace was last seen about 11:00 a.m. Friday leaving the 3000 block of Fairborn in the Fox Meadows area. 

Police said he was driving a Gold Cadillac Escalade with Tennessee license plate 072-NMG.

Wallace is 5’9 tall and about 170 pounds, with gray hair.

If you know anything that could help find Patrick Wallace, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons 901-636-4479.

