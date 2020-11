Anyone with information is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Police issued a City Watch Alert for Barbara Cathey, who they said was last seen about 10:00 p.m. Thanksgiving night in the 4500 block of Harvest Hill, not far from Hickory Hill Road and Shelby Drive in southeast Memphis.

Cathey is about 5’8” tall and 155 pounds with salt and pepper hair. She was wearing a blue hoodie.