City Watch Alert issued for Memphis girl missing for two weeks

Investigators said on January 7, 2022, Tekala Williams was waiting for her mother in the 2000 block of E. Raines, but wasn't there when her mom arrived.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Investigators said on January 7, 2022, Tekala Williams was waiting for her mother in the 2000 block of E. Raines. They said when her mother got there, Williams was no where to be found.

She is 5’4” tall and about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink, white, and black pants, a pink shirt, and white sneakers.