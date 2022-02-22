City Watch Alert issued for Memphis man who never returned home from job interview

Investigators said 25-year-old Brody Moore Jr. was last seen Monday getting on a bus near the 1300 block of Pidgeon Perch Lane near Winchester.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who left home for a job interview and hasn’t returned.

Investigators said 25-year-old Brody Moore Jr. was last seen Monday getting on a bus near the 1300 block of Pidgeon Perch Lane near Winchester headed to a job interview.

Police said Moore is without his medication and it could make it hard for him to find his way home.

He is 5’6” tall and about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 545-2677.