MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

MPD said the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail has not heard from her, and they are concerned for her safety.

Vail is 5’7” tall and about 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Memphis Police investigators at 901-545-2677.