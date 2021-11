Investigators said the person who reported Ciera Banks missing last had contact via text about 4:22 a.m. Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing woman who went missing early Sunday morning.

Banks is 36-years-old, 5’3” tall and about 110 pounds. She may be in a black 2019 Nissan Versa with Tennessee license plate 5X80F5.