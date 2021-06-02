City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Memphis girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Ashanti Bobo was last seen about 4:00 p.m. Friday taking out the trash at her home in 900 block of E. Trigg Ave. Her mother told police she called for Ashanti to come home, but the girl kept walking away and never returned.
She is 5’5” tall and about 160 pounds. Her hair was in 2 afro puffs, and was wearing a white sweater jacket, black and white tights, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who has information on where Ashanti Bobo is can call Memphis Police.