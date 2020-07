Police say Daniel Fuller was last seen Thursday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 22-year-old man.

Police say Daniel Fuller was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Allshore Street. He was missing a short time later.

Police say Fuller has autism and the mental capacity of a 3-year-old. Fuller is 5’9” and 140 pounds.