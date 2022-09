MPD said James Abston was last seen Monday in the 1000 block of Jefferson when he walked away from his caregiver.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who they said walked away from his caregiver.

MPD said James Abston was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in the 1000 block of Jefferson.

He is 5’9” tall and about 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a white t-shirt, and black shoes.