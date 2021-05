Memphis Police said Annette Strickland walked away from her home in the 2800 block of Laredo, near Stage Avenue and Thomas Street, Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman last seen Thursday.

Memphis Police said Annette Strickland walked away from her home in the 2800 block of Laredo, near Stage Avenue and Thomas Street, Thursday. She has not returned.

Police said Strickland has been diagnosed with dementia.

She is 5’4” tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair – possibly a wig.