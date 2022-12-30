x
Have you seen him? | City Watch Alert issued for missing man requiring feeding tube, MPD says

Memphis Police said 65-year-old John Burney was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a missing, endangered 65-year-old man Friday.

MPD said John Burney was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis.

Burney has a medical condition that requires him to be connected to a feeding tube, and has missed several feedings, MPD said. 

He is described as 5'11" tall, weighing 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the area of South Third Street in Memphis, MPD said. 

Anyone with information about where John Burney is should call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479 or (901) 545-COPS (2677).

