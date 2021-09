60-year-old Anthony Carroll was last seen about 11:30 p.m. January 7, 2021, at his home in the 1400 block of Standridge Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are re-issuing a City Watch Alert for a man who has been missing since January.

60-year-old Anthony Carroll was last seen about 11:30 p.m. January 7, 2021, at his home in the 1400 block of Standridge Street. Police said Carroll is blind in one eye and needs hypertension medication.

Carroll is 5’7”, 170 lbs., with brown eyes, bald, black and gray mustache, and unknown clothing.