City watch issued for 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued for 3-year-old Ketas Mebane by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett "Shantai" Thompson, after leaving a family members house in the 1500 block of Cella Street.

Mebane was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and red shorts and slippers that have dinosaurs on them.

Thompson is 36, has blond hair and frequents West Memphis, Arkansas, according to MPD. The vehicle related is a gray Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Arkansas tag, according to MPD.