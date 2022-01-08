City Watch canceled for Missing Bartlett Child

Memphis Police canceled the city watch alert for Harvey Pittman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old.

Investigators said 10-year-old Harvey Pittman was last seen by his mother around 4 pm Friday afternoon at his home on the 300 block of East Olive Avenue in Bartlett.

Harvey is 4’10” tall and weighs 90 pounds, wears a black low fade haircut, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans.

Police say that it is possible that Pittman is with another child, Cardell Pruitt.