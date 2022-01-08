City Watch canceled for Missing Bartlett Child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old.
Investigators said 10-year-old Harvey Pittman was last seen by his mother around 4 pm Friday afternoon at his home on the 300 block of East Olive Avenue in Bartlett.
Harvey is 4’10” tall and weighs 90 pounds, wears a black low fade haircut, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black jeans.
Police say that it is possible that Pittman is with another child, Cardell Pruitt.
Anyone with information on Pittman's whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-525-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.