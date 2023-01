If Leslie Edwards is seen, MPD encourages people to call (901) 545 2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been issued by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care.

Leslie Edwards, 64, stands at 5 feet and 8 inches, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). He is around 190 pounds, is clean shaven, bald and travels with a wheelchair, they said.

Edwards went missing from the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to MPD.

