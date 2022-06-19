City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly man

Police said Paul Glover is diagnosed with a mental condition and has no cellphone or credit cards with him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing elderly man.

Investigators said Paul Glover, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son before walking away.

Police said Glover is diagnosed with a mental condition and has no cellphone or credit cards with him.

Glover is 6'1" tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen with a Golden State ball cap, striped blue shirt and blue jeans.