City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing elderly man.
Investigators said Paul Glover, 73, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at the hospital with his son before walking away.
Police said Glover is diagnosed with a mental condition and has no cellphone or credit cards with him.
Glover is 6'1" tall, 180 pounds, and was last seen with a Golden State ball cap, striped blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on where Glover is should call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.