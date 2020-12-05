Civil rights activist, civic leader, and accomplished businessman Fred Davis dies

Davis marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in support of Memphis sanitation workers in 1968

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM LYNN NORMENT MEDIA:

Fred L. Davis, a respected businessman, civil rights activist and civic leader, has always followed his heart and used a strategic approach in an effort to do the right thing for his community and for the City of Memphis.

Mr. Davis passed around 2:15 pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the home he has shared with his wife for more than 50 years. He had been ill for several months. He was 86.

In 1967, Mr. Davis was elected to the first Memphis City Council when the city transitioned from a Mayor-Commission form of government. That year, he also founded the Fred L. Davis Insurance Company, which has been headquartered at Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard since then.

Soon after taking office, he found himself seeking a resolution for the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike. During those turbulent times, he marched beside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in support of the strikers, and was sitting on the edge of the stage when Dr. King made his memorable “Mountain Top” speech days before he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

In 1972, at the beginning of his second City Council term, Davis became the city’s first Black City Council chair. He ended up serving 12 years in the Memphis City Council and was known for his honest, common sense approach to issues.

Even before he ran for City Council, Mr. Davis was intricately involved in community activism and Civil Rights.

While making his mark in politics, Davis opened the Fred L. Davis Insurance Agency, the first Black independent insurance company in six states – Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama and Missouri – and one of the first independent, Black-owned insurance agencies in the South. It has operated at 1374 Airways Boulevard since 1968.

Davis graduated from Manassas High School in Memphis before earning an accounting degree at Tennessee State University, where he met his wife, Ella Singleton Davis. He then served in the Army and was stationed in France. As a young couple, the Davises fought for civil rights and desegregation of Memphis City Schools. When Mrs. Davis was pregnant with their third child, they participated in a school desegregation march while holding their toddler by the hand and pushing their baby in a stroller. Mrs. Davis was the first Black woman to earn an MBA at Memphis State University.

Through the years, Mr. Davis has been exceptionally active in the community. Among the organizations to which he has contributed include:

Founding Board Member of the Memphis Leadership Foundation

First Black Board Member of Young Life Urban Ministries world organization; he now serves on the organization’s Emeritus Board

Board Member of the Assissi Foundation, which has paid out $238 million in grants

Founder, founding director and past president of the Mid-South Minority Business

Consortium, the certifying agency of business and government for minority and women businesses

Member of the Board of the Minority Contract Committee for the National Insurance Agencies of America

First African-American member of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America, Inc.

Past president of the Liberty Bowl, one of few African Americans to head a major bowl in the United States

Active with the Economics Club of Memphis and the Society of Entrepreneurs for decades

Among the many recognitions Mr. Davis has received for his service and accomplishments:

City of Memphis named its minority business service center the Fred L. Davis Innovation Center (2019)

Board Emeritus Award from Southwest Tennessee Community College

Foundation for his work and time as a foundation board member (2019)

Humanitarian Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews

Kiwanian of the Year Award from the Downtown Kiwanis Club