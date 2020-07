Vivian organized freedom rides in Mississippi that eventually forced federal intervention across the South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil Rights icon Reverend C.T. Vivian who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died at the age of 95 Friday.

Vivian met Dr. King during the Montgomery bus boycott and began staging sit-ins during the 1940s, including Nashville, where he attended college.

He also organized freedom rides in Mississippi that eventually forced federal intervention across the South.