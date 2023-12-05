Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to see sixth 'reading festival' held by National Civil Rights Museum in her name

Ruby Bridges was six-years-old when she became the first African American child to integrate an elementary school in New Orleans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil Rights and literacy advocate Ruby Bridges was the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana in 1960. On Saturday, Memphis' National Civil Rights Museum is going to honor Bridges once again with her very own festival.

The sixth installment of the "Ruby Bridges Reading Festival" is set to take place from 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. in the museum courtyard on Saturday, May 13.

Bridges' parents responded to a request by the NAACP to help integrate the New Orleans school system when Bridges was only six-years-old. Since then, she has been on a mission to promote literacy, equal rights and tolerance in order to promote understanding between people from all backgrounds.

Bridges received the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum’s Freedom Award in 2015, and then started the festival in Memphis after receiving the honor.

"My story is here at the museum," Bridges said at last year's event. "There's so many stories and, let's face it, today books are being banned, and so we want to make sure that the community knows that we have books."

Bridges said wants to make sure parents know that the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis is making books available to children to learn about their history as well as themselves.

Bridges said she considers the museum a "home for historical stories."

Guest readers include:

Civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, author of children's books Through My Eyes, Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story, This Is Your Time, and her 2022 release, I Am Ruby Bridges

Civil rights icon Joan Trumpauer Mulholland who authored She Stood for Freedom

Andrew Maraniss - author of Inaugural Ballers

Bellen Woodard - author of More Than Peach

Bryan Collier - illustrator of We Are Here

Tio Juancho of Cazateatro

Entertainment includes: