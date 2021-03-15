Clayborn Temple organizing council to improve communities through restorative economics

The historic Clayborn Temple is seeking 23 community members to make up its “In this Place Community Leadership Council”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Like the sanitation workers did decades ago, the historic Clayborn Temple is again becoming a place to organize and collaborate to improve underserved communities.

Leaders at the Clayborn Temple are putting together a council that will work toward reviving underserved areas of South Memphis and North Memphis. They're currently seeking people to apply for it.

“It’s about making sure all Memphians have an opportunity to participate in the growth that is happening in Memphis right now," Clayborn Temple Executive Director Anasa Troutman said.

The council is called “In this Place Community Leadership Council” and it will be made up of 23 people that are interested in working towards that improvement through restorative economics.

“We have to start with the truth and the reality that our neighborhoods and communities are in, the harm that’s been done, and find ways both repair the harm and to build the infrastructure for a new way, and new opportunities of growth to happen," Troutman said.

Restorative economics is the idea of healing and restoring vulnerable and marginalized communities by investing in ways to create a community of shared prosperity and self-determination.

“If you look at historically Black communities in Memphis, and if you look back 50 to 60 years, they were thriving in a different way than they are now," Troutman said. "There’s been a lot of disinvestment. There’s been a lot of harm done to those communities."

Troutman said the goal of the council is to redirect labor ownership back to the people.

“When we talk about lack of access to capitol in Black communities, that’s compounded by the fact that so much of the labor that Black folk put out are into other people’s enterprises and that labor is extracted from our neighborhoods and doesn’t benefit us in the long run," she said. "So part of the goal of the goal of this work is for us to own our own labor."

She said one way to accomplish that is by exploring "cooperatively owned businesses."

"I may not have enough money to start a business but if I get with 10 other people and pool our money we can together start a business that can together generate some wealth for all of us," Troutman said.

Applications for the council are currently open. Qualifications that are asked include: