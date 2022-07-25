Clean up Memphis, and you could watch the Grizzlies from the mayor's suite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Help clean up Memphis and get a chance to go watch the Grizzlies from Mayor Jim Strickland’s suite.
Memphis City Beautiful is teaming up with the bluff city bears for a city-wide ‘Litter League.’ Teams from all seven Memphis City Council districts will face off to see who can clean up the most litter in their neighborhoods.
Here’s how it works:
Teams need to register by Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at https://memphiscitybeautiful.org/litter-league/.
- Each team must have a captain, team name, and a roster of no more than 10 players including the captain. Any player under age 13 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Learn more about being a team captain HERE.
- Teams must identify which district they will collect litter in. Up to 20 teams can register per district. Download a map of the council districts HERE.
- Each team member must sign a waiver before Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, to be eligible, and will be encouraged to wear gloves and a safety vest and follow applicable COVID policies.
- Memphis City Beautiful will provide each team with equipment including gloves and trash bags. Additional tools can be borrowed from City Beautiful’s Tool Bank.
- Team members will get Litter League T-shirts after their team’s first 50 bags of litter.
- Teams score 2 points for each bag of trash collected from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022. Up to 5 tires may be collected at 2 points each as part of a litter pickup. Furniture and other bulky items are not included. Learn more about the scoring HERE.
Prizes (*November 2022 game to be determined)
- First Place Team Overall: $1,500 provided by I Love Memphis plus tickets to a Grizzlies game in the Mayor’s suite*
- Second Place Team Overall: $1,000 provided by the Downtown Memphis Commission plus tickets to a Grizzlies game in the Mayor’s suite*
- Third Place Team Overall: $500 provided by cityCURRENT plus tickets to a Grizzlies game in the Mayor’s suite*
- Winning district teams: A Memphis Grizzlies swag bag for each team member