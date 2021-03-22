Clear bag policy now in effect at the Landers Center in Southaven

Landers Center announced it has implemented a clear bag policy, effective immediately.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Landers Center today announced it has implemented a clear bag policy, effective immediately. New rules limit the size and type of bag allowed into the Southaven, Mississippi, venue. The policy was enacted to expedite foot traffic, and allow for more separation between guests and staff at entry points.

Guests may bring clear bags, such as backpacks, drawstring bags, fanny packs and one-gallon plastic bags, no larger than 12 inches long, 6 inches wide and 12 inches deep into the arena. Small clutch purses no larger than 4 and a half inches by 6 and a half inches will also be permitted. All bags will be checked at entry points by security personnel, including those required for medical purposes. If medical bags do not adhere to size and type requirements, special exceptions will be made after proper inspection.

“In an effort to help foot traffic in the arena during concerts, shows and other events flow more quickly, we decided to implement this new clear bag policy,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. “Almost every arena or venue across the country has similar rules, and we felt it was our time to do the same. Doing so not only speeds up the entry process, but also creates a safer environment for our staff, guests and talent.”

Tickets to several upcoming events, including Rodeo of the Mid-South, a concert featuring Parker McCollum and another featuring Foreigner, are on sale now at Landers Center Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit www.landerscenter.com.