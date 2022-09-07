Cleotha Abston's brother arrested on drug charges after investigators execute search warrant

Cleotha was spotted at his brother Mario Abston’s home after allegedly abducting Eliza Fletcher, giving investigators reason to execute a search warrant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Legal documents show that the Cleotha Abston’s brother was arrested Saturday, Sept. 3 after investigators found 2.3 grams of heroin and 27 grams of fentanyl in his home as they searched for evidence that would help them locate missing Eliza Fletcher, who has since been found and pronounced dead.

According to an affidavit, a witness saw Cleotha, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Fletcher, cleaning his vehicle and washing his clothes at his brother Mario Abston’s apartment on Friday, Sept. 2 after he allegedly abducted Fletcher.

Cleotha being spotted at Mario’s home gave investigators reason to execute a search warrant.

A semi-automatic handgun was also found during the search. Mario, 36, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver and sell, possession of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Fletcher’s body was found near a vacant home in South Memphis on Monday, Sept. 5, which is less than half a mile of drive time and maybe 1,000 feet walking distance from Mario’s apartment at Longview Gardens.

The body was identified Tuesday morning, just before 9 a.m. Also, Cleotha appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.