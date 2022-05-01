How to save money on Memorial Day weekend travel despite rising gas prices

Experts suggest getting your car serviced before traveling, informing that traveling with low tire pressure can make you lose more than 5% of your gas mileage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 34 million people are expected to travel by car on Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, making it the busiest Memorial Day in two years.

It may also be the most expensive travel weekend, with U.S. gas prices averaging at $4.59 per gallon.

In 2021, average gas prices during Memorial Day weekend leveled at $3.04 per gallon, and $1.87 per gallon in 2020.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that gas prices may not get cheaper until the second half of the year, leaving many people looking for ways to spend less at the pump.

