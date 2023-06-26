Here's a list of closings due to power outages

Several businesses and schools are closed due to power outages caused by thunderstorms that hit Memphis Sunday, June 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 95,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers are still without power Monday, June 26 after thunderstorms hit several parts of Memphis and Shelby County Sunday night, and multiple schools and businesses are closed as a result.

MLGW said customers should prepare to experience multiple days without power.

The MLGW Residential Contact Center is switching to storm mode and will only handle emergency calls at this time. The utility company also said there will be no disconnections for non-payment Monday.

The City of Memphis said those who are experiencing power loss can use malls, and large stores to stay cool during the hotter times of the day. Raleigh, Cordova and Hollywood libraries are also open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Frayser Raleigh Senior Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m."

#MLGW's Residential Contact Center is switching to storm mode to focus on emergency calls. No disconnections for non-payment today. Use My Account or 544-6500 to report outages. MLGW crews and contract crews are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/AooZ1kMERV — MLGW (@MLGW) June 26, 2023

Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) Millington Clinic and Sycamore View Facility.

SCHD said the Millington Public Health Clinic and all facilities located at the Shelby Crossing Clinic located at 1826 Sycamore View Rd. are closed due to power outages.

The facilities closed due to outages at Sycamroe View Rd. include the Environmental Health offices, the Vital Records east office, and the Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic.

SCHD said no other Health Department services are affected at this time.

The health department said all appointments originally scheduled for Monday, June 26 at the Millington Clinic and the Shelby Crossing Clinic will be rescheduled.

SCHD also said Environmental Health Bureau staff members will work from alternative locations.

For more information about the Shelby County Health Department’s programs and services, click here.

Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Summer Learning Academy (SLA) sites

MSCS said multiple SLA sites would dismiss at 10:30 a.m. Monday due to power outages in various areas.

The following SLA sites will dismiss early.

• E.E. Jeter K-8 School

• Barret’s Chapel School

• Hawkins Mill Elementary

• Germanshire Elementary

• Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary

• Chimneyrock Elementary

• Shelby Oaks Elementary

• Lucy Elementary

Southwest Tennessee Community College (SWTCC)

SWTCC's Macon Cove Campus and Gill Center are temporarily closed for in-person classes and operations due to a power outages.

Student who take classes at the Macon Cove and Gill Center campuses will shift to virtual learning and work.

All on-campus events are also cancelled.

SWTCC said the college's other campus locations were not affected by Sunday's thunderstorms and will remain open.

The college also said students should check their student emails for updates and new information on when the Macon Cove and Gill Center campuses will reopen and resume regular in-class activities.

Students can call the college at 901-333-5000 for more information.

Blackouts

Areas in Cordova near the Wolfchase Galleria and upper parts of Stage Rd. near Kate Bond Elementary remain without power after experiencing total blackouts, impacting residents and businesses on N. Germantown Pkwy, Highway 64 and Stage Rd. Millington is also experiencing total blackouts.

The widespread damage stretches further than Shelby County. MLGW reported that more than 700,000 customers throughout Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia were affected by "Super Cell Thunderstorms" Sunday.

MLGW also said that 27% or Shelby County customers, 30% of Hardeman County Customers, and more than 50% of Fayette County customers are all experiencing power outages.

The same storm affected some 130,000 customers in Arkansas and 300,000 customers in Georgia, MLGW said.