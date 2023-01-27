Closures ahead of Friday's bodycam video release

City leaders are unsure about how the community will react after the bodycam footage is made available to the public.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several businesses and schools are planning to close early Friday, Jan. 27, ahead of the release of police bodycam video showing the incident that left 29-yer-old Tyre Nichols dead.

Tyre Nichols was killed after he was allegedly beaten to death by a number of Memphis police officers on January 7. Memphis Police Department fired five officers for their involvement in Nichols' alleged murder Friday, Jan. 20.

City leaders are unsure about how the community will react after the bodycam footage is made available to the public, but citizens and businesses are taking precaution to promote safety.

Closures

Schools

MSCS canceled all after-school extracurricular activities and all sports activities.

Millington Schools announced all after-school activities are cancelled, except for the Y-Care program, which will end at 6 p.m.

YMCA Y-Care programs have also been canceled. MSCS Family Wellness centers close at 5 p.m.

The University of Memphis will close at 4:30 p.m. Memphis Athletics has also postponed Friday night’s 901Women Leadership Panel and Reception. Additionally, 901Women Day events scheduled for Saturday’s women’s basketball game have also been postponed. Saturday’s women’s basketball game against South Florida is still scheduled to be played. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

All Southwest Tennessee Community College campuses will be closed, and students will meet virtually for classes.

Christian Brothers University will be closing at 3 p.m. Friday. Christian Brothers also said it will postpone the opening reception for Sharon Havelka and the Fall 2022 BFA show. According to the university, new reception dates will be announced soon.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is set to close early at 3 p.m.

Lemoyne-Owen College also announced they will close their campus at 1 p.m. Friday "for the safety of our students, faculty and staff."

City of Memphis closures

Memphis Light, Gas and Water offices will close at 5 p.m.

Businesses