Joe Willie Giles missing since September 16.

FRIARS POINT, Miss — The Coahoma County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 53-year-old Joe Willie Giles.

Giles was last seen on Wednesday, September 16 leaving his home in Friars Point, MS around 9:07 p.m. He was driving a tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Mississippi tag # DBQ3842.

He is described as a 6’2” tall, approximately 255 pounds.