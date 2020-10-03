Cobblestone Landing in downtown Memphis is embarking on a new future

Cobblestone Landing was built in the 1850s stone by stone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 150 years of history can be found at one historical landmark in Memphis. Now new life is coming to the Cobblestone Landing.

It's the oldest intact cobblestone port still in use in the United States. The historic dock sits along the mighty Mississippi near Riverside Drive in downtown Memphis.

Memphis River Parks Partnership President and CEO, Carol Coletta said, "This project started in 2008. That's a long time ago. People must be wondering, '12 years? Why 12 years?'"

Some may be wondering, or perhaps some may not even be noticing at all.

Many pass by Cobblestone Landing each day with few stopping to notice its significance.

"The Cobblestone Landing is, of course, this incredible historic asset that exists in no other city," said Coletta.

If the cobblestones could talk, oh the stories it would tell. Cobblestone Landing was built in the 1850s stone by stone.

"It was built between 1850 and 1890 and it's the reason Memphis and, of course with this great river, is the reason that Memphis became a trading hub," said Coletta.

It was a port for the cotton market, lumber market, mule market, and even Africans who were enslaved. Now, more than 150 years later, the historic harbor will be made over with a new outlook.

"Part of the opportunity here is to really make this much more usable for everyone," said Coletta. "It's seen a lot of years, a lot of wear and tear, and it's time to restore this great historic asset."

That is the job at hand. Memphis River Parks is docking a new current.

"Every one of these cobblestones will be reset by hand, which is really exciting, so people will be able to come down and observe the great work," said Coletta.

It will be handicap-accessible with overlooks and a new signage.

"All those utility poles will come down. All the utilities will be new and underground," said Coletta. “Because of the proximity to our railroad line, it's right there at Riverside Drive, we had to coordinate the signalization of the railroad and the street."

The project will give a rebirth to the port.

"Of course, it will provide jobs for Memphians during the restoration, so I think it's going to be very - it's a very special part of our history. When you think of all the things that happened through those almost 200 years on these cobblestones, it's quite extraordinary," said Coletta. "This is part of what we have intact that makes us a unique city. We want to preserve it, elevate it and heighten it."

Some already have ideas for the future of Cobblestone Landing.

"Bringing that commerce right here, imagine what this could be," said Coletta. "Right in the middle of River Garden that we've completed on the north end and Beale Street Landing and Tom Lee Park on the south end, this could be a really vibrant area."

The renovations are expected to begin this summer. The entire cost is about $7.1 million. Most of that cost was paid with federal money from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.