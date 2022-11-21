COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson passes away at 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COGIC evangelist Louise Patterson, wife of the late G.E. Patterson and Presiding Bishop of Church of God in Christ, passed away Sunday, November 20.

"With heavy hearts we announce the transition of Evangelist Louise Patterson, wife of the late Bishop G. E. Patterson, who served as Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, 6th in succession. Mother Patterson was an anointed Woman of God with class, elegance, and graciousness."