x
Local News

COGIC Evangelist Louise Patterson passes away at 84

Louise Patterson, the wife of the late G.E. Patterson and Presiding Bishop of Church of God in Christ, passed away Sunday, November 20.
Credit: Marla L. Harris Facebook
Louise Patterson. Photo credit of Marla L. Harris

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COGIC evangelist Louise Patterson, wife of the late G.E. Patterson and Presiding Bishop of Church of God in Christ, passed away Sunday, November 20.

Mother Louise was 84 years old. 

COGIC released a statement mourning her passing. 

"With heavy hearts we announce the transition of Evangelist Louise Patterson, wife of the late Bishop G. E. Patterson, who served as Presiding Bishop of the Church of God in Christ, 6th in succession. Mother Patterson was an anointed Woman of God with class, elegance, and graciousness."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. 

