COGIC to bring new affordable housing units to downtown Memphis

The Church of God in Christ held a dedication and groundbreaking ceremony for the new project Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 20 new affordable housing units are coming to downtown Memphis.

A few years ago, the COGIC organization added 77 units as part of the Mason Homes.

Now, the denomination plans to add 20 homes to the Pontotoc Avenue development it owns, which currently has 81 units.

Leaders said this is part of a resurgence in the heart of Memphis surrounding the church's world headquarters at the Mason Temple.

COGIC is building this project with a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.