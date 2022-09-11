COGIC holds opening for new affordable housing units in downtown Memphis

‘280 Vance Flats’ features 20 one-bedroom units, located at 280 Vance Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Church of God in Christ held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a new affordable housing complex in downtown Memphis.

'280 Vance Flats' features 20 one-bedroom units located at 280 Vance Avenue.

COGIC leaders said they hope this new development will help people needing a home.

"Memphis has been our world headquarters and home since 1907. We are committed to improving opportunities for the residents of Memphis," says Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard. He adds, "The Church of God in Christ is excited and determined to add affordable housing to the Memphis market."

COGIC served as the developer of the project, using a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

COGIC said it also has other plans, including retail spaces and 120 additional housing units.