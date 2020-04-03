Collierville Animal Services helps animals after tornadoes through Middle Tennessee

The shelter is accepting supplies to help people and animals in Middle Tennessee.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One side effect from storms like the ones early Tuesday morning is dozens, if not hundreds, of pets being separated from their owners. There are also owners who no longer have supplies to care for their pets.

One local animal shelter in Collierville is reaching out to do something.

Collierville Animal Services is a small shelter with a big heart.

"We've reached out to some of the local national shelters and the humane societies up there and offered any support that we can offer, even if it's just feet on the ground, to help get things picked up or help catch animals," said Christina Hodge, Collierville Animal Services Manager.

That was their immediate response after hearing about the destruction left by the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

"Most of the time, the shelters that are already in place that are your normal animal control agencies just need to get their adoptable animals out, so that they can take in animals that are now wandering because they now don't have a home," said Hodge.

With an influx of animals, more supplies are needed. Collierville Animal Services is asking the Mid-South community to donate pet food and supplies.

"We're looking for any type of dog food, dry or canned. If it's canned, we prefer the flip-top lids because we don't know what situations people are going to be in, so they may not have a can opener accessible. Any types of dog food bowls or cat food bowls, leashes, or collars," said Hodge.

The supplies will be delivered this week as crews work to unite pets with owners.

"Being that we're this close to Nashville, being able to help them and be a short drive away from them and get up there when they need - it is a really great thing," said Hodge.

She also encourages pet owners to get their animals microchipped, which helps in situations such as this.

The shelter is also able to take in animals that are lost as a result of the tornadoes.