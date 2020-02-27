Collierville Animal Shelter eyes adding dog park to amenities

The Collierville Animal Shelter is looking to add an off-leash dog park to help make shelter dogs more adoptable.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Animal shelters are always looking for ways to improve the lives of animals and to make them more adoptable. The Collierville Animal Shelter is looking to add an off-leash dog park to do just that.

Collierville Director of Parks & Community Services Greg Clark said the shelter is looking to add the dog park near the shelter. There are no current renderings or specific plans, but Clark said it would include agility stations for exercise, seating, and shading.

The dog park wouldn't be open to the public on a normal basis, Clark said, but instead for shelter use. He said the benefit is for the dogs they're trying to get adopted. The off-leash park would mean more time outside and less time cooped up in cages.

It would also allow the animals to socialize with other dogs and give them space to interact with potential adopters.

"Being able to get outside and interact with each other and being able to exercise makes for a healthier dog, and it makes for a more adoptable dog as well. And when they're cooped up inside all day, the opportunity to go out and exercise and let off some of that energy obviously makes them a more adoptable dog," he said.

Clark said the costs of the dog park could go as high as $20,000. That's where Collierville Cares steps in. Collierville Cares is a local fundraising organization.

On Saturday night, Collierville Cares is hosting an 80s-themed prom night to benefit the shelter's dog park.

"We recognize that there are needs in the community that we try and do fundraisers and find specific things that we can add benefit too, because we like to pride ourselves on not being a community that is always relying on public officials and tax dollars to do things," Tim Netherton, of Collierville Cares, said.

Netherton said they have previously helped raise money for the police and fire departments. They wanted to do something to help the shelter when they were told about the dog park aspirations.

For Saturday's benefit, Netherton expects they'll raise more than half of the needed money. The rest of the costs would be covered by a donation fund at the shelter, Clark said.

The city hopes to start the work on the dog park this spring.