Gas leak leads to evacuation of Collierville apartment complex

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water crews are working to stop and repair a gas leak at a Collierville apartment complex.
According to the Town of Collierville, people are asked to avoid the area near the Dogwood Creek Apartments on Houston Levee Road and Wolf River Boulevard.
Between 35 and 40 people have been evacuated from the apartments.
If you need to pick someone up from the complex, stop by the Dogwood Creek Apartment entrance on Wolf River Road. Collierville firefighters will help you there.