Collierville Associate Resource Center opens to serve victims of mass shooting

The Center will support workers, first responders, survivors and the community impacted by the Kroger shooting.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Associate Resource Center is open to support the survivors of last month's mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store.

Kroger officials opened the center with a press conference Friday. It's located steps away from the Kroger where the shooting occurred last month.

The center, they said, will serve the victims, employees of the store, first responders, and any community members impacted by the tragedy.

"It’s been amazing for me to see how this community - when I say community I’m not just talking about Collierville, I’m talking about region-wide - the resources that people have brought to the table to help," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said. "That’s what we need to hang onto today is hope.”

Through the center, mental health services will be provided. Counselors from the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center will assist in the services.

"The survivors of this tragedy are working to put the pieces of their lives back together," Sandy Bromley, Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center Executive Director, said. "They have started on their own journeys to healing and have shown such courage in doing that. Healing from a traumatic event takes time.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.