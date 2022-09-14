The Collierville Balloon Festival is back | Here's how you can join the fun

People who attend the festival can enjoy live music, food from local food trucks, new dishes from food vendors, carnival rides, arts and crafts stations and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Balloon Festival organization visited Arlington Middle School to speak with students about ballooning as a sport and to offer hot air balloon rides ahead of the Collierville Balloon Festival happening Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For the upcoming weekend fun, people who attend the festival can enjoy live music, food from local food trucks, new dishes from food vendors, carnival rides, arts and crafts stations, midway games, and a Kids' Zone sponsored by Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Of course, the highlight of the festival will be the tethered balloon rides. If weather permits, those who attend the festival can pay $20 for a tethered balloon ride.

The Collierville Balloon Festival organization said balloon rides will begin after 6 p.m. as long as weather permits.

Anyone who wishes to attend the festival can purchase tickets online.

There will be a few other kickoff events before the festival begins.

The organization said it will complete a flight with Commissioner David Bradford and his family Thursday morning, and it will complete other balloon flights later that day.

Collierville Balloon Festival organization said that it will also take the fun to fields on the Maynard Way Friday, Sept. 16.