Collierville officials provide update on Chick-fil-A development plans

Collierville denied the Wolf River and Houston Levee Chick-fil-A more parking spaces back in March.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — This week, Collierville officials said Chick-fil-A withdrew their parking variance application from 2022 for a planned location at Bray Station Road and Poplar Avenue.

Chick-fil-A showed a revised site design to town staff, believing it now complies with regulations.

If Collierville approves the new site, the Chick-fil-A on Poplar Avenue will be demolished, offering the town a chance for a better site layout.

Chick-fil-A is still considering two new sites in Collierville, planning to apply for the Bray Station Road and Poplar Avenue site first and the Wolf River Boulevard and Houston Levee Road site second.

The request for more parking spaces in the Wolf River and Houston Levee site was denied by the Board of Zoning Appeals in March, and Chick-fil-A has not reapplied for it. Without approval, the site must conform to town standards.

Chick-fil-A has not submitted site plans or traffic studies for either location; a site plan is the next step in the procedure to build the restaurant. If they apply for a new building, the Planning Commission, Design Review Commission, and Board of Mayor and Aldermen need to approve it.