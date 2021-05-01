Food trucks now required to undergo inspection before opening in Collierville

A permit following the inspection will be issued for one-year, and must be handled before any events in Collierville.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who operates a food truck in Collierville will now have to get a fire safety inspection before opening for business.

A permit following the inspection will be issued for one-year, and must be handled before any events in Collierville.

The following is the full release from Collierville regarding what will be required.

“Starting this year, food trucks who want to serve tasty meals on-the-go in Collierville are required to complete a fire safety inspection before service. This permit process ensures a safer atmosphere for Town residents and visitors and aligns with recent fire code changes in our region.

The permit will be valid for one year after the approval date and the inspection tag must be visibly displayed. If a food truck vendor wants to join an event, the inspection process needs to be completed prior to the event date – there will not be inspections performed at events.

“We have basic code direction and a permit application located on our website. There is also a multitude of information available for free from all code providers including the ICC and NFPA for further references,” said Paul Witt, Chief Fire Marshal. The application and reference links can be found here: colliervillefiredepartment.org/permits-now-required-for-all-collierville-food-trucks.

Chief Witt shares that if a vendor’s vehicle is meeting liability and insurance requirements, they should be up to code. However, if updates are needed, trade professionals in the area know this code information and are willing and able to assist vendors to become code compliant. Chief Witt suggests using a Tennessee licensed contractor for trade work and compliance; many of these contractors are also licensed in surrounding states that vendors also serve.

The fire safety inspection is not intended to specify where vendors may operate vehicles in Collierville Town limits. The Town Planning Division and Parks and Recreation and Cultural Arts Department both have applications that vendors need to complete to ensure the proper permits are obtained before special events.

For any questions about the fire code or to set up an inspection, contact the Fire Marshal’s office: 901-457-2494 or cfdinspections@colliervilletn.gov.”