Collierville Kroger set to reopen November 10th

The store, which was the site of a deadly mass shooting in September, will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Kroger store on New Byhalia Road in Collierville is set to reopen next week after September’s deadly mass shooting.

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner and Kroger officials announced the reopening is set for Wednesday, November 10th at 9 a.m. Joyner thanked Kroger for “expediating the remodel process” during a news conference Friday morning.

15 people were injured, and one of them, Olivia King, died, when investigators said suspect UK Thang opened fire at the store then killed himself September 23rd following a disagreement with another employee and being asked to leave the store. They said Thang worked as a franchise owner for the sushi counter in the Kroger. They believe he acted alone.

A Collierville Associate Resource Center is open to support the victims, employees of the store, first responders, and any community members impacted by the tragedy. Through the center, mental health services will be provided. Counselors from the Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center will assist in the services.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.