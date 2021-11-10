Collierville Kroger reopened with fanfare Wednesday after September's mass shooting

A Kroger spokeswoman said the store on New Byhalia Road opened with $4 million in renovations.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Kroger in Collierville that was the site of a deadly mass shooting in September reopened Wednesday morning.

A Kroger spokeswoman said the store on New Byhalia Road opened with $4 million in renovations.

Investigators said UK Thang killed one person – Olivia King - and wounded 14 others at the Kroger before killing himself September 23, 2021. Thang was the franchise owner of a sushi counter at the store and had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day.

The victims included 10 employees and five customers.

The Kroger also opened an Associate Resource Center to serve the victims, employees of the store, first responders, and any community members impacted by the tragedy.

Money continues to be raised for survivors and victims’ families at www.colliervilletnstrong.com.

It’s a great day in Collierville! Today we celebrate our unity, resiliency, and the people in our community who makes us #ColliervilleStrong. Posted by Town of Collierville on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

This morning, members from the Collierville High School Band, Cheer, Pom and Football team had the honor of joining the... Posted by Collierville Schools on Wednesday, November 10, 2021