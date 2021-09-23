'It first started in the deli' Witness describes shooting at Collierville Kroger

A witness described the shooting that left at least 13 people injured and 2 people dead.

One of those two dead was the gunman, who police said died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the grocery store at 240 New Byhalia Road.

"It first started in the deli," said Brignetta Dickerson, a store employee. "I heard some gunshots. We thought it was balloons popping."

Dickerson quickly realized it was gunshots and began running along with other employees and customers.

"We ran to the back of the store by the meat department," she said.

They were met by other fleeing customers.

"I told them, 'Y'all come on, let's hurry,'" she said.

As they headed to a hiding space, Dickerson said the gunman came up behind her.

"Here he comes right behind us and starting shooting," she said.

A co-worker was shot in the head, and a customer was shot in the stomach, the woman said.

Twelve people were transported from the scene to area hospitals -- some with "very serious" injuries, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane. At least two other people were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One of those was treated for anxiety and not gunshot wounds, Lane said.

Police have not released the name of the suspected gunman, or of the victim killed in the shooting. A source tells ABC24's Brad Broder that the gunman was an employee of the store who had been fired earlier in the day. Police have not confirmed that.