Collierville Middle School moves to virtual learning

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Middle School leaders announced their students will begin remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes after five active cases were reported and a large number of students and staff had to quarantine.

School officials say students will temporarily learn virtually starting Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20.

The school released the following statement:

"The safety, security, and wellbeing of our school community is our top priority as we continue to respond to the virus."

All in-person extracurricular activities, including sports and clubs, will be canceled until Monday, November 30.

Students will return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 30.

School officials say they will conduct a deep cleaning of the campus while students are virtually learning.