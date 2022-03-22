Collierville officials want TDOT to start cleaning up litter from neighboring state roads more often

The board met with TDOT representatives Monday about what they said is a litter problem on the highways connecting people to the Town of Collierville.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen wants the Tennessee Department of Transportation to start cleaning up trash on the neighboring highways more often.

The board met with TDOT representatives Monday about what they said is a litter problem on the highways connecting people to the Town of Collierville. The board said currently, TDOT uses and outside company to clean up litter and trash along I-269 and Stat Route 385 once a month. They said in Memphis, those cleanups happen once a week, and they want the cleanup more often in Collierville.

The board discussed possibly supplementing the TDOT cleanup with Town-contracted sources, more signage and enforcement of fines, and a large-scale collection event.

The state said it costs $19 million each year to clean up Tennessee roads.

“Nobody Trashes Tennessee” is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by TDOT. Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1-877-8LITTER).