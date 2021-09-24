Collierville Police calls for help from outside agencies during Kroger shooting

Memphis police had 50 or so employees assisting the active shooter situation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The active shooter call at the Collierville Kroger came in just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police quickly realized they needed to call for back up, and Memphis Police said that call came in at 1:44 Thursday afternoon.

From Memphis Police Dispatcher audio:

"It is a shooting with injuries, no further information at this time, on the scene now.”

“You said this was a Kroger?”

“This is at the Kroger in Collierville.”

“Task force car in route.”

“They have 4-6 victims at this time.”

Memphis Police said they had MPD cars on the scene by 1:51 PM. Within minutes, there were people streaming the scene on social media.

"They saying it's an active shooter dude, in Collierville," said Jaylen Morman, streaming from the parking lot.

"Active shooter, Kroger" said Steve Holland, as he told people what was happening to viewers on Facebook.

Police from multiple agencies came swarming into the Kroger parking lot.

While people streamed live what was happening outside, many had no idea what had happened inside the building. Swat officers who had gone inside the Kroger started clearing the building, working to get people hiding inside out safely.

Memphis police report they had 50 or so officers on scene. That included officers, supervisors and TACT.