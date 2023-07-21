Collierville police officer charged with DUI in DeSoto County

Detective Ryan Dunn with the Collierville Police Department was charged with a DUI and careless driving over the weekend in DeSoto County.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A detective with the Collierville Police Department was arrested and charged with a DUI by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.

Sunday, Detective Ryan Dunn, 45, was charged with a DUI, first offense, and careless driving in DeSoto County.

Dunn is one of just nine detectives within CPD and has been placed on restrictive duty. Under restrictive duty, he is limited to desk duties.

ABC24 has reached out to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office for further details.