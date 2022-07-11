Collierville QB Aidan Glover explains his journey to QB1

Aidan Glover transferred into Collierville ahead of the 2022-23 season as a junior and although a challenge competed his way to the top spot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville high's football team is led by talented junior quarterback, Aidan Glover.

“The great thing about Aidan Glover he wants to be great, and he wants to be great at everything, not just football,” head coach Joseph Rocconi explained.

A mentality Collierville's qb1 said learned from his father throughout the years.

“I always use to think that he was super over the top, but now I’ve grown up and I can understand where he’s coming from and I can really see and see the work ethic that he’s instilled in me. I’m really grateful for it, I really am,” said Glover.

That work ethic garnered the respect of his current teammates after Glover entered the program ahead of his junior season.

Earning the spot as the top quarterback on a team of talented field generals.

In turn, leading the program to a number 2 playoffs seed with a 8-2 overall record to end region play.

“The whole spring, the whole summer we worked hard, we really did, in the weight room on the field. Our goal is to get to state and I believe we are fully capable,” said Glover.

“I can hear him up in the stands sometimes when I mess up, Aidan why did you do that or when I do good, he’s always cheering for me,” Aidan explained about his father.

In addition to his actual coach, Rocconi, pushing Glover and his teammates to give everything they have no matter the outcome.