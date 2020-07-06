Collierville rally highlights racial injustice, seeks solutions

Black Lives Matter event included passionate comments and painful racial memories from a diverse group of speakers

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon, activists made their voices heard in the Memphis suburb of Collierville.

There, African-American and white speakers shared their experiences and looked to find common ground.

It showcased current challenges and opened up old wounds for some speakers.

One speaker said, “when I get stopped by the cops, I get just as nervous."

Another: “I am just overwhelmed and torn up about what's happening to my black friends, coworkers neighbors and it just needs to change."

The rally showcased unity through diversity, as more than 100 people rallied against racial injustice and police brutality in the predominantly white Memphis suburb.

“People need to realize and pay attention that we will not tolerate this anymore. We are angry and scared,” Stefanie Watkins said.

“We aren't necessarily having conversations in these areas because people are able to disconnect from them,” said Rally organizer Tony Sims.

Sims was the Collierville High School 2018 class president.

“There are people like me who are experiencing things but we feel that we aren't having our voices heard out here,” said Sims.

The 20-year-old said a racial slur thrown at him as a fifth grader at Bailey Station Elementary School made him feel different and still haunts him.

“This young white boy stood up to me and said ‘hey N word, come over here’ and when he said that I dropped my lunch tray, ran out to the guidance counselor,” Sims said.

Other African-American speakers shared memories where they said they were either profiled by police or eyed suspiciously in Collierville stores.

“Having three people come around me to see what I was doing,” Marlene Henderson said.

But those who attended Saturday in Collierville hoped the push for police and racial reforms nationally will also play out locally.