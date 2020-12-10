Collierville's first black police officer, and alderman, honored with bridge renaming

George T. Walker was murdered in 2001, and his family hopes the honor will lead to new information in Collierville's only unsolved homicide.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville's first black police officer and alderman was honored Monday with a bridge reopening as his family hopes his murder will be solved.

The community released balloons and unveiled a sign in honor of George T. Walker on the U.S. 72 bridge.

Walker was a World War II veteran and retired transportation director for Shelby County Schools. He became the town’s first black officer in 1965, and was elected as alderman in 1991.

Walker was 75 when he was murdered in 2001 at the store he owned in the town. It's Collierville's only unsolved homicide, and police are still looking for information on the murder.

His family hopes the bridge naming may help bring justice to Walker's legacy.