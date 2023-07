The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in a Collierville Kroger, according to Collierville Fire and Rescue.

The Town of Collierville confirmed firefighters successfully extinguished the fire inside the Kroger at S. Houston Levee Rd. and Winchester Rd.

Officials said the scene is being investigated and are asking people to avoid the area.